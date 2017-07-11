Trumbull County 4-H isn't just about raising animals

Each year at County Fair's across the country 4-H participants work to prove their livestock is the best in the county.

At the Trumbull County Fair those in 4-H work year round to raise livestock.

This year 18 families will be showing off cattle, pigs, goats, and chickens.

There's a business element to 4-H, participants need to sell their animals which mean they need to learn how to market the animal their raising to get the highest price.

"The children have to complete a quality assurance program and a skill-a-thon program to bring their animals here. With that, they do different sessions. They have to know beef products, they have quality assurance papers as far as what medication withdrawals are, the feed additives they can't add to the feed, also they are tested on knowledge of the animals," says Monica Culp 4-H Advisor.

You can catch the 4-H livestock sale Saturday at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.