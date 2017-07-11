Burst of storms brings damage to Valley

A quick burst of early evening storms brought some damage to the valley on Tuesday.

In Poland, Ohio Edison was called to repair some downed wires at 28 Poland Manor.

The Village of McDonald saw a similar situation when a falling tree brought wires down with it on Park Avenue.

Hubbard city's electrical foreman Edward Palestro was on the scene of a blown transformer Tuesday evening, too.

Trumbull County Dispatchers said no roads are closed due to the damage.

A total of 113 Ohio Edison customers in Columbiana County saw power outages scattered throughout the County.

Most of those outages were resolved by 9 p.m., according to First Energy.