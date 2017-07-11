Animal Charity out of room, looking for fosters - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Animal Charity out of room, looking for fosters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Animal Charity is in need of fosters after taking in 17 cats from a Youngstown home, with another 15-30 expected to be sheltered in the coming week. 

The shelter is already facing space constraints and needs to find homes for the felines.

The cats were all removed from a home deemed deplorable. 

These cats are being treated medically so they can be adopted out when they are brought to health. 

"They're all being treated for illnesses, viruses [and] upper respiratory conditions," said Mallory Bower, the cat manager at Animal Charity.  "As they become healthy and more social and adoptable, we'll get them spayed and neutered."

Bower said Animal Charity only deals with abuse cases, so the animals they take in are all very shy and in need of extra care. 

For those unable to foster a cat at this time, Animal Charity is also looking for help by other means.

The agency depends on donations from the public, both monetary and otherwise.

Right now, Bower said the shelter could use donations of wet and dry food for both kittens and adult cats, blankets, towels, and cleaning supplies. 

Supplies can be dropped off at the Market Street location in Youngstown and Canfield location on S.R. 224 during business hours.

For those interested in adoption, viewing hours are held each day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at at Animal Charity Humane Society in Youngstown. 

