Children's clothing retailer Gymboree closing Southern Park Mall store

The operator of a nationwide children's clothing retailer is closing more than one-fourth its 1,281 stores, including one in the Southern Park Mall as part of a bankruptcy plan.

Gymboree Corporation announced on Tuesday that it has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and plans to close 350 stores, mostly Gymboree and Crazy 8 locations.

The Southern Park Mall has both a Gymboree and a Crazy 8, but the company only plans to shut down the Gymboree as part of a move corporate officials are calling 'right-sizing”.

Neither the Crazy 8 store in Boardman nor the Gymboree in the Eastwood Mall is included on the closing list.

Gymboree Corporation also operates Janie and Jack stores. None are located in the Valley.

The closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18.

For those interested in the sales, updated information will be available on the Company’s restructuring website at www.gymboreerestructuring.com.

Gymboree stores closing in Ohio include:

Tri County Mall, Cincinnati; Dayton Mall, Dayton; River Valley Mall, Lancaster; Legacy Village, Lyndhurst; Richland Mall, Mansfield; Great Lakes Mall, Mentor; Great Northern Mall, North Olmstead; Shops on Lane Ave, Upper Arlington; Southern Park Mall, Boardman; Colony Square Mall, Zanesville; Gymboree Outlet at Tanger Outlets, Jeffersonville.

Crazy 8 stores closing in Ohio include:

Great Northern Mall, North Olmstead: South Park Mall, Strongsville; Eastgate Mall, Cincinnati: Bridgewater Falls, Hamilton; Lima Mall, Lima;

Gymboree stores closing in Pennsylvania include:

Exton Square, Exton; Johnstown Galleria, Johnstown; Oxford Valley, Langhorne; Beaver Valley, Monaca; Lycoming Mall, Muncy; The Mall at Steamtown, Scranton; Gymboree Outlet at Penn's Purchase, Lahaska.

Crazy 8 stores closing in Pennsylvania include:

Promenade Shops, Center Valley; Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove; Westmoreland Mall, Greensburg; Monroeville Mall, Monroeville; Shoppes at Montage, Moosic