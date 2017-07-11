Some Nevada pot retailers 'running on fumes'

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation will face up to 15 years in prison under new Michigan laws.

A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who'd reportedly threatened people with a machete.

Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough says he's leaving the GOP because of President Donald Trump.

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Most of Nevada's recreational marijuana retailers are optimistic an emergency regulation that state officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies, but some are "running on fumes," an industry official said Tuesday.

The State Tax Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on an emergency measure Gov. Brian Sandoval endorsed late last week in an effort to allow the state to issue pot distribution licenses currently banned by a court order.

Nevada Tax Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein said some of the 47 licensed retailers have reported twice as much business as they anticipated since recreational sales began July 1, and many fear their shelves soon will be empty.

Nevada Dispensary Association President Andrew Jolley said Tuesday most stores are "still doing OK in terms of supply."

"But there are some that are obviously concerned given that we are 10 days into retail sales without being resupplied," Jolley said. "I have heard of some dispensaries running on fumes, if you will."

A legal battle over distribution of pot for recreational use threatens to jeopardize the flow of supplies from growers and manufacturers to retailers in the coming weeks.

The ballot measure voters approved in November legalizing the sales dictates that licensed alcohol wholesalers have the exclusive rights to pot distribution licenses for 18 months. But no alcohol wholesalers have completed the licensing process.

Before recreational sales began July 1, most dispensaries selling medical marijuana were authorized to serve as their own middleman and the bulk of them started stockpiling supplies months ago in an anticipation of high demand.

"Everybody that I know tried to augment their inventory as much as possible in the days and weeks leading up to July 1, but I'm not sure to what extent they were able to do that," Jolley said Tuesday.

About a week before sales began, Sandoval's chief of staff Michael Willden said state officials had been informed the dispensaries may have up to a 60-day supply of pot products.

"We are now informed that many have only days or weeks of product to be sold," he said last week when the governor announced his endorsement of the emergency regulations to facilitate the issuing of distribution licenses to existing retailers.

The head of a company that owns hemp and cannabis operations in southern Nevada said the regulatory move can't come soon enough.

"I don't think anyone anticipated this strong of an initial demand, and by all accounts it's a very real possibility that the state could literally be out of sellable products in August," Friday Night Inc. CEO Brayden Sutton said Tuesday.

"Current production in Clark County was set up for a snoozey medical market, not the 10-time increase in sales that retailers experience once they can sell to anyone 21 and up," he said.

On Monday, the Sparks City Council became the latest local jurisdiction to approve an ordinance allowing for recreational pot sales. Currently, there are four licensed retailers in Reno, one in Pahrump, one in Mesquite, one in Laughlin, four in North Las Vegas and 36 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.