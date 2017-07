House panel unveils $1.6B plan for building US-Mexico wall

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam

An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation will face up to 15 years in prison under new Michigan laws.

Doctors and parents involved in female genital mutilation will face up to 15 years in prison under new Michigan laws.

A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who'd reportedly threatened people with a machete.

A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who'd reportedly threatened people with a machete.

Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough says he's leaving the GOP because of President Donald Trump.

MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough says he's leaving the GOP because of President Donald Trump.

By ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A House panel Tuesday unveiled legislation to begin building President Donald Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S-Mexico border. Mexico, however, will not be footing the bill.

The move by the House Appropriations Committee again puts the Trump administration and its allies on Capitol Hill on a collision course with Democrats who oppose the wall and succeeded in blocking a request by Trump to deliver the money when passing an omnibus spending measure earlier this spring.

Democrats objected to the funding and significant opposition surfaced among Republicans as well, many of whom have problems with the wall. The administration and congressional Republicans took a pass on forcing the issue in May but vowed to fight for the wall this summer and fall.

During last year's campaign, Trump bragged that Mexico would pay for the wall but he's never come up with a serious plan to deliver on his boast. Instead, the $1.6 billion down payment for the wall will be added to the government's almost $20 trillion debt.

The wall money is embedded in a $44 billion homeland security funding bill released on Tuesday by the House Appropriations Committee. A House Appropriations subcommittee is slated to give the measure a preliminary OK on Wednesday. GOP leaders hope to pass the measure before adjourning for the August break.

The fight over funding the wall is a major obstacle to funding government agency operations for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 and some conservatives are threatening to shut the government down if the wall is not included. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has raised the threat as part of his GOP primary campaign against appointed Sen. Luther Strange, threatening to filibuster any funding bill that fails to include money for the wall project.

And Trump himself reacted to news reports suggesting Democrats had bested him on the earlier catchall spending bill by taking to Twitter to complain about Senate filibuster rules and declaring that: "Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!"

Democrats quickly signaled they're eager for the fight.

"Once again, Republicans are trying to put American taxpayers on the hook for the multi-billion dollar boondoggle President Trump swore Mexico would pay for," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "Trump's immoral, ineffective and expensive wall is strongly opposed by Democrats and by many Republicans as well. A wall of bipartisan opposition is the only thing House Republicans are trying to build here."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.