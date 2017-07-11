Panera stockholders approve $7.5 billion merger

Stockholders of Panera Bread Company have approved a merger with a holding company that oversees companies such as Krispy Kreme donuts, Keurig, and Caribou Coffee.

The deal, originally announced in April, would allow JAB Holding Company to acquire Panera for $315 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $7.5 billion.

The transaction, which includes the assumption of approximately $340 million of Panera's debt, still remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close this month.

Panera operates 2,043 bakery-cafes in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and in Ontario Canada operating under the Panera Bread, Saint Louis Bread Co. and Paradise Bakery & Café names.

The Warren, Ohio-based Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Breads with more than 300 locations in five states and Canada.

JAB is an international investment company associated with companies such as fashion company Coty, Bally, Jimmy Choo and others.