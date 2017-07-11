Panera stockholders approve $7.5 billion merger

A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page.More >>
A Youngstown woman has been added to the Ohio Attorney General's Missing Person web page. Shannon Graves, 28, was last seen around Christmas, according to a family member who filed a missing person report with the Youngstown Police Department in late June. Her sister told 21 News Graves's friends last saw her with her boyfriend around mid-February 2017. Graves' sister told police that it is not uncommon for Graves to go long periods of time without communicating with family me...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on...More >>
Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday...More >>