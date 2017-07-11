Youngstown school board seeks to eliminate CEO power

The Youngstown City Schools Board of Education considered a resolution Tuesday night that would essentially dethrone CEO Krish Mohip and once again give the board some authority.



However, the resolution had to be tabled until the board consults a lawyer.



Much of the meeting was spent criticizing Mohip, noting his "excessive" spending and complaining that he hired an interim superintendent without board or public input.



Due to these concerns, board member Corinne Sanderson proposed a resolution deeming the position of CEO "unrecognized and unconstitutional by the board."

The resolution states the board "views itself as the sole legitimate governing body for the District and as such resolutions passed by the board will be treated as legally binding measures and not merely recommendations.

A spokesperson for the district said HB 70 does give the CEO the authority to do all hiring, as well as control over the budget.

The spokesperson also said Mohip asked the board, through their president, for recommendations on replacing the interim superintendent but did not receive any names legally binding measures and not merely recommendations.

The district spokesperson went on to say the board can do what they want but the law is the law and House Bill 70, that puts the CEO in control, is the law right now.

21 News also reached out tonight to the commission appointed to oversee the district, the chairman said he doesn't think if passed, this resolution will work out for the board.

In fact, he was very critical, saying "this board has demonstrated a desire to be nothing more than a distraction and are focused on being counterproductive."

He went on to say the board has demonstrated they have their own agendas and are not interested in education.