Girard father charged after little girls found wandering street

After police found two young girls, a 6-year-old and 5-year-old, in front of a bank in Girard, their father has been charged with endangering children.

Monday, July 3, Girard Police were called to Chase Bank on West Liberty St., about two unsupervised juvenile females.

When police arrived, they say neither of the girls was wearing a shirt or shoes and were both covered in dirt.

Police said at the time of the call, there was heavy traffic on West Liberty St.

One of the witnesses were familiar with the girls and were able to give some information on where they lived.

According to the report, the police took the girls back to their house to find their 33-year-old father, Jonathan Griffith, inside the house. He told police he did let the girls leave the house but he was able to see them from their South Market St. home.

Police reported that Griffith was inside and it was impossible to see the bank from their house.

This case has been reported to Trumbull County Children Services and Griffith is being charged with endangering children.

Griffith's initial court date is Tuesday at 9 a.m.