Novo Nordisk recalls some insulin cartridge holders

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing that Novo Nordisk is recalling insulin cartridge holders used in a small number of NovoPen Echo® batches because they may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, like certain cleaning agents.

NovoPen Echo® is used for insulin treatment by people with diabetes. Using a device with a cracked/broken cartridge holder may result in the device delivering a reduced dose of insulin which could potentially lead to high blood sugar.

Novo Nordisk says it believes the risk of experiencing high blood sugar when using a device with an affected cartridge holder is low.

The warning signs of high blood sugar (also known as hyperglycemia) typically appear gradually and might include flushed dry skin; feeling sleepy or tired; dry mouth, fruity (acetone) breath; urinating more often, feeling thirsty; losing your appetite, feeling or being sick (nausea or vomiting).

Patients using an affected pen may want to check their blood sugar level more frequently until receiving a new cartridge holder. Patients should contact their healthcare provider if they believe they’re experiencing hyperglycemia.

The affected batches were distributed between 8/1/2016 – 6/22/2017 to distributors, sales representatives and replacement programs for further distribution to pharmacies, healthcare providers and patients nationwide.

Novo Nordisk is notifying distributors, pharmacies, healthcare professionals and patients by mail and is arranging for product replacement. Replacement cartridge holders will be provided for NovoPen Echo® from the following batches:

U.S. batch numbers:

EVG1221

EVG1226

FVG7149

FVG7458

FVG8134

FVG8135

If patients are in possession of a NovoPen Echo® device with a batch number which is not mentioned above, there is no reason for concern and they can be confident that the pen will work as intended.

Novo Nordisk says it has received numerous complaints of damaged cartridge holders and has received some reports of adverse events to date.

Novo Nordisk says it has corrected the problem and has determined no other component of the pen is affected.

In the United States, people with diabetes using a NovoPen Echo® from one of the affected batches listed above are instructed to call Novo Nordisk at 1-855-419-8827 between 8 am and 6 pm EDT to get a replacement cartridge holder.

For questions specific to the recall, please call 1-855-419-8827. If you have any other general questions or concerns, please contact Novo Nordisk Customer Care at 1-800-727-6500, Monday-Friday, 8:30 am – 6 pm EDT.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.