Federal agents raid Youngstown office building

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Federal investigators are currently conducting a raid on an office building in Youngstown. 

Early Wednesday morning agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Evidence Response Team carried out a search warrant at an medical office on Parmalee Avenue in Youngstown. 

Officials tell 21 News the federal search warrant was issued on behalf of the Inspector General's Office, who has taken the lead on the investigation. 

However, the Ohio Attorney General's Office says agents from their Medicaid Fraud Division are also involved in the raid. 

The medical office building, which houses offices for several medical offices, is located directly across the street from the parking lot of Northside Hospital. 

Agents have not said which office they are investigating. 

Officers from the Cleveland office of the FBI told 21 News that the search warrant is the culmination of ongoing investigations. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 
 

