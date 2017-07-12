Trumbull Sheriff warns of jury duty scam - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to community members- don't trust a call that say's you've missed jury duty. 

According to a release the Sheriff's office sent on Wednesday, a scam artist calls residents and tells them that they have failed to report for jury duty. 

The scammer then gives victims two options, pay a fee or be arrested by sheriff deputies. 

The release says that community members should never trust a phone call of this nature. The sheriff says the Trumbull County Grand Jury Commission only contacts people by mail, never over the phone or by email. 

If there are any further concerns or questions over a call like this, the Sheriff"s Office says community members can call their local jury commission. 

Potential scams should also be reported to your local police department. 

