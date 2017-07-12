Downed power line cuts electricity to hundreds in Warren area. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

WARREN, Ohio -

FirstEnergy says it hopes to have electricity restored soon to the 143 remaining homes and businesses that lost power in the Warren area at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Company spokesman Mark Durbin tells 21 News that a power line fell down along Tod SW, cutting power to 775 customers in Warren and Warren Township.

FirstEnergy estimates that power will be restored by 4 p.m.

