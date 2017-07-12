A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court

A prior plea agreement was made for Jamal Turner to receive 6 years in prison for armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Struthers. When Turner failed to show up to his court hearing, the sentence was doubled.

In July of 2016, Turner robbed Dunkin Donuts in Struthers, wearing a black mask over his face. He ordered the employee at gunpoint to give him all of the cash in the cash register then he went out the back door.

Turner claimed he did not show up in court because it was his sons first birthday.

Mahoning Common Pleas Judge, Scott Krichbaum, sentenced Turner to 12 years in prison because he failed to show up for his sentencing, as required. The judge also cited Turner's length criminal record and having a weapon with a prior felony convictions as reasons.

During the hearing, Turner's twin brother, Jamel Turner, an Ursuline football standout and OSU recruit, left the courtroom and slammed the courtroom door. Deputies arrested the brother for criminal contempt for disrupting court.

Jamel Turner was given a court appointed attorney. His hearing is for Thursday morning.

Jamel explained that he was upset watching his brother get sentenced to prison.