A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court

A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...More >>
A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...More >>
FirstEnergy says it hopes to have electricity restored soon to the 143 remaining homes and businesses that lost power in the Warren area at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Company spokesman Mark Durbin tells 21 News that a power line fell down along Tod SW, cutting power to 775 customers in Warren and Warren Township. FirstEnergy estimates that power will be restored by 1:30 p.m.More >>
FirstEnergy says it hopes to have electricity restored soon to the 143 remaining homes and businesses that lost power in the Warren area at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Company spokesman Mark Durbin tells 21 News that a power line fell down along Tod SW, cutting power to 775 customers in Warren and Warren Township. FirstEnergy estimates that power will be restored by 1:30 p.m.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>