A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court

Posted: Updated:
Jamal Turner Jamal Turner
Jamel Turner Jamel Turner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A prior plea agreement was made for Jamal Turner to receive 6 years in prison for armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Struthers. When Turner failed to show up to his court hearing, the sentence was doubled. 

In July of 2016, Turner robbed Dunkin Donuts in Struthers, wearing a black mask over his face. He ordered the employee at gunpoint to give him all of the cash in the cash register then he went out the back door.

Turner claimed he did not show up in court because it was his sons first birthday.

Mahoning Common Pleas Judge, Scott Krichbaum, sentenced Turner to 12 years in prison because he failed to show up for his sentencing, as required. The judge also cited Turner's length criminal record and having a weapon with a prior felony convictions as reasons. 

During the hearing, Turner's twin brother, Jamel Turner, an Ursuline football standout and OSU recruit, left the courtroom and slammed the courtroom door. Deputies arrested the brother for criminal contempt for disrupting court. 

Jamel Turner was given a court appointed attorney. His hearing is for Thursday morning. 

Jamel explained that he was upset watching his brother get sentenced to prison. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Financial documents of Youngstown Finance Director seized in raid

    Financial documents of Youngstown Finance Director seized in raid

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:04:24 GMT

    A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...

    More >>

    A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown. 21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identifi...

    More >>

  • General: Jet was at cruising altitude before problems, crash

    General: Jet was at cruising altitude before problems, crash

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:53:33 GMT
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>
    Federal and local officials are combing Mississippi soybean fields for clues in a military plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor.More >>

  • A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court

    A Youngstown man sentence doubled for not showing up in court

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:47:52 GMT
    Jamal TurnerJamal Turner
    A prior plea agreement was made for Jamal Turner to receive 6 years in prison for armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Struthers. When Turner failed to show up to his court hearing, the sentence was doubled.  In July of 2016, Turner robbed Dunkin Donuts in Struthers, wearing a black mask over his face. He ordered the employee at gunpoint to give him all of the cash in the cash register then he went out the back door. Turner claimed he did not show up in court because i...More >>
    A prior plea agreement was made for Jamal Turner to receive 6 years in prison for armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Struthers. When Turner failed to show up to his court hearing, the sentence was doubled.  In July of 2016, Turner robbed Dunkin Donuts in Struthers, wearing a black mask over his face. He ordered the employee at gunpoint to give him all of the cash in the cash register then he went out the back door. Turner claimed he did not show up in court because i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms