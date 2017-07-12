Sentence doubled for Youngstown man who says son's birthday kept - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sentence doubled for Youngstown man who says son's birthday kept him from court

Posted: Updated:
Jamal Turner Jamal Turner
Jamel Turner Jamel Turner
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man who was supposed to be sentenced to six years in prison as part of a plea deal, ended up being sentenced to twice that number of years.

Jamal Turner reached an agreement with prosecutors in February, agreeing to plead guilty to robbing the Dunkin Donuts in Struthers a year ago. Part of the deal was a prison sentence of six years.

When his sentencing day arrived in April, Turner was a no-show, so Judge Scott Krichbaum issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Turner was in court. He told Judge Scott Krichbaum that he didn't appear before him on the earlier sentencing date because it was his son's first birthday.

Judge Krichbaum was not moved by Turner's excuse and sentenced him to 12 years in prison, not only because he failed to show up on his original sentencing date, but the judge also cited Turner's lengthy criminal record.

Turner's twin brother, Jamel Turner, an Ursuline football standout and OSU recruit, left the courtroom, slamming the door as he left.

The defendant's brother later admitted that he was upset watching his brother being sentenced.

Deputies arrested the brother on a charge of criminal contempt for disrupting the court.

The judge appointed an attorney to represent Jamel Turner at his hearing scheduled for Thursday.

