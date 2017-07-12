Financial documents of Youngstown Finance Director seized in raid

A clearer picture is starting to emerge about the Ohio State Auditor's investigation apparently connected to Dominic Marchionda, CEO of the NYO Property Group and his financial dealings with the City of Youngstown.

21 News has now obtained the "evidence inventories" unsealed from four search warrants executed on Thursday, July 6th at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and office of Canfield Attorney Steve Garea, and the home of a woman identified as the long-time girlfriend of Bozanich.

Sources say the search warrants were executed last week as part of the investigation into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to three projects from the NYO Property Group, operated by developer Dominic J. Marchionda.

The "evidence inventory" from Attorney Steve Garea's Canfield law office for the first time makes the connection with the Marchionda investigaton and the Flats at Wick and Wick Tower.

Among the items seized at the Starr Centre Drive office of Attorney Steve Garea were two files on the Flats at Wick and Wick Towers; as well as three folders related to B&B Contractors and Beshara.

Also confiscated at Attorney Garea's law office: "Paper showing a payment breakdown, and correspondence alleging fraud against B&B Contractors;" tax records and returns for Attorney Garea from 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 1099's; a Huntington National Bank Deposit Ticket for $100,000, along with bank statement receipts, deposit tickets, and B&B Contractors earning statements; construction contracts - and folders from B&B Construction.

It's unclear at this point what role B&B Construction and any related documents have to do with the investigation. 21 News has put a call in to B&B to find out if they know why documents concerning their company would have been confiscated.

Suspected evidence confiscated from Attorney Garea's Fawn Drive home in Canfield includes: $55,500 in 100 dollar bills; and $11,200 in 50 dollar bills; as well as four suits from his closet; three thumbdrives; an Apple Laptop computer and other computer items; 2007 Income Tax records, 2016 Income Tax records, and miscellaneous Income Tax records.

From the Devonshire Drive residence in Boardman that is the home of Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich's girlfriend a total of 14 items were seized by state agents including: Four check registers; Bozanich's financial records; tax records from 2013, 2014 and 2015; Bozanich Ameritrade (investments); and several Ipads and computer related materials.

At this point it's unclear what the confiscated items mean to the investigation.

On March 16, records were seized at NYO's downtown office and at Marchionda's Poland home.

At the time, a source with knowledge of the investigation said city officials were being investigated as part of the probe, but would not reveal specific names.

The Ohio State Auditor's office says the investigation is on-going.

The State Auditor's Evidence Inventory may be seen here