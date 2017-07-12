Truck fire closes NB I-680 south of Western Reserve Road - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck fire closes NB I-680 south of Western Reserve Road

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Northbound traffic along Interstate 680 was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in the cab of a semi-tractor trailer south of Western Reserve Road.

Fire crews from Beaver Township were called out at around 3 pm when witnesses reported that the tractor was fully involved in flames about a mile north of the Ohio Turnpike toll booths.

One report said that the truck was carrying cardboard and no hazardous materials were on board.

The cab was destroyed by fire.

There have been no reports of injuries.

It is not known when the highway will open again.

