Amelia Earhart has Thiel College connection

The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum. Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting.More >>
She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.More >>
A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns. Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc. Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
