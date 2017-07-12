Veteran's Memorial Wall on display at Trumbull County Fair

A new exhibit at the Trumbull County Fair honors the men and women who have fought for our country dating back to the American Revolution.

The Spirit of America Veterans Memorial Wall contains more than 200 images. It's housed in the education center through the duration of the fair.

It took a Sandusky couple more than three months to gather all of those images before putting them on display.

The final panel was finished just three weeks ago.

"In these times of uncertainties and struggles, we need to keep America's sense of Patriotism," Ron Smith said, co-founder of The Spirit of America.

Smith says the wall has traveled to schools and other events throughout the state.