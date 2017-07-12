Valley Walmart stores ending price matching

The days of Walmart customers carrying ads from others stores through the checkout line is coming to an end in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

Walmart is ending its Price Match program for eight stores throughout the Valley.

Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out.

Customers who do so can then pay the lower price listed in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher.

The program isn't ending completely nationwide, but it is for select stores in the Valley. A sign at the registers in one local Walmart store warns customers price matching ends July 17.

Charles Crowson, Senior Manager Corporate Communications for Walmart, did not release an entire list of the stores that are dropping the program, but revealed to 21 News in an email that stores in Austintown, Liberty, Poland, Cortland, Salem, and East Liverpool in Ohio, as well as the Hermitage and Greenville, Pennsylvania locations will no longer match prices of competitors.

Walmart released the following statement when 21 News reached out for an explanation:

"Customers count on us for everyday low prices. In select markets, we’re offering customers even lower prices on the national and private-label brands they trust and want. As a result and in select stores only, cashiers will no longer be able to price match at the register, from an ad or otherwise. We understand Ad Match provided an additional layer of reassurance for customers. That’s why we’re working hard to deliver upfront low prices that customers can trust every day of the week."