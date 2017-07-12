Warren City Council approves resolution opposing repeal of Obama - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren City Council approves resolution opposing repeal of Obamacare

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren City Council voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution opposing the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Similar resolutions have been passed in communities across Ohio including Youngstown. 

The resolution cites some of the congressional budget office impacts and the Kaiser Foundation analysis of impacted groups with 23 million projected to lose insurance. Also cited is local impact in Trumbull county's health sector jobs (15.8% of employment in the county) and the 287,000 individuals in the 13th congressional districts under 65 who have pre-existing conditions, and the local impact on the ability to address the opioid crisis.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin spoke in favor of the resolution saying gutting the Affordable Care Act is the worst thing that can happen. He says lawmakers should try to fix it. He says it will affect all Americans and will certainly have an affect on municipal budgets. He says its going to take everyone to get the message across and they need to do it right and not be in a hurry to destroy it.

Councilman Eddie Colbert also gave a passionate speech in favor of the resolution. He says, "Is it perfect, of course not, but when you have a campaign on the other side asking young people not to get into it, it fails."

He says if we want it to work and have insurance for everyone, young healthy people have to be in it. 

The vote passed 9-1. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Petition to intervene filed in second power plant project in Lordstown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:52:39 GMT

    A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns.  Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.  Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...

    More >>

    A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns.  Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc.  Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...

    More >>

  • Valley Walmart stores ending price matching

    Valley Walmart stores ending price matching

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:50:39 GMT

    Walmart is ending its Price Match program for many stores throughout the Valley. Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out. Customers who do so can then pay the lower price in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher.  The program isn't ending completely nationwide, but it is for select stores in the Valley. A sign at the registers in Liberty warns customers price matching ends July 17. ...

    More >>

    The days of Walmart customers carrying ads from others stores through the checkout line is coming to an end in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.  Walmart is ending its Price Match program for eight stores throughout the Valley. Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out. Customers who do so can then pay the lower price listed in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher.  The program isn't ending ...

    More >>

  • Warren City Council approves resolution opposing repeal of Obamacare

    Warren City Council approves resolution opposing repeal of Obamacare

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:36:25 GMT

    Similar resolutions have been passed in communities across Ohio including Youngstown.  

    More >>

    Similar resolutions have been passed in communities across Ohio including Youngstown.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms