Warren City Council approves resolution opposing repeal of Obamacare

Warren City Council voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution opposing the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Similar resolutions have been passed in communities across Ohio including Youngstown.

The resolution cites some of the congressional budget office impacts and the Kaiser Foundation analysis of impacted groups with 23 million projected to lose insurance. Also cited is local impact in Trumbull county's health sector jobs (15.8% of employment in the county) and the 287,000 individuals in the 13th congressional districts under 65 who have pre-existing conditions, and the local impact on the ability to address the opioid crisis.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin spoke in favor of the resolution saying gutting the Affordable Care Act is the worst thing that can happen. He says lawmakers should try to fix it. He says it will affect all Americans and will certainly have an affect on municipal budgets. He says its going to take everyone to get the message across and they need to do it right and not be in a hurry to destroy it.

Councilman Eddie Colbert also gave a passionate speech in favor of the resolution. He says, "Is it perfect, of course not, but when you have a campaign on the other side asking young people not to get into it, it fails."

He says if we want it to work and have insurance for everyone, young healthy people have to be in it.

The vote passed 9-1.