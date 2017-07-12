Deal, no deal after defendant skips sentencing date for armed robbery and a second felony

A recommended plea deal ended when a defendant fail to show up for sentencing for an armed robbery and a second felony. Instead of six years in prison the defendant was sentenced to 12 years in prison



Not showing up for court April 20, 2017 to be sentenced for the armed robbery of 3 workers at a Dunkin Donuts in Struthers, and for having a weapon when not legally allowed due to a prior felony conviction, was a costly choice for Jamal Turner. The prosecutor's office recommended a sentence of 6 years in prison, but took that plea deal off the table and left the matter of sentencing up to the judge.



Jamal Turner told Judge Scott Kirchbaum that he didn't show up because it was his son's first birthday. Turner said, "I apologize for the shame I brought to my family, the fear I may have inserted into my community, or the victims that were in the store. I was desperate and needed money for my family." His attorney emphasized during the robbery Turner's gun was pointed downwards the entire time. Kirchbaum said, " I appreciate the fact that your lawyer points out that the gun was pointed downward while you were robbing them, but I am absolutely certain that they were made aware of the fact that you had a gun when you were robbing them and ordering them around." In three other prior convictions in Mahoning County court records state weapons were involved."



The judge sentenced Jamal Turner to 12 years in prison. Kirchbaum said, "Recidivism is likely because you were on probation in Lawrence County, PA and Campbell, Ohio when you committed this offense. You have an extensive prior record, and you failed to respond to previous community control sanctions. I have to tell you I might have gone along with the sentence the prosecutor's office recommended, but there's no way I can go along with it if you don't show. You violated the conditions of your bond that allowed you to remain free. You were knew you were personally responsible to be aware, dressed properly, and show up for all future hearings."

While Judge Kirchbaum was explaining consecutive sentences were necessary to protect the public and was telling Jamal he is one of the reasons people in the community are scared and legally apply to get permits to carry firearms, Jamal's twin brother Jamel stormed out of the courtroom slamming the door. Kirchbaum ordered deputies to go after him and arrest him.



Jamal Turner said, "Please forgive my brother. He has been through a whole lot watching his baby brother sentenced is hard for him. I understand what he did is disrespectful. Please be lenient with him that's all I ask. He played football and went to college, and works a job. I'm sure he is very apologetic."

Kirchbaum said, "I can't believe a grown man is not familiar with how you should act in court and I do believe conduct like that is deliberately and intentionally disrespectful to the court and I'm just not going to allow people to act like that."



The judge continued with sentencing for Jamal. The sentence included 5 years of post release control. Turner has 30 days to have an attorney file an appeal and was given credit for his 49 days served in jail.



After that hearing the judge adjourned, then reconvened to read the criminal charge of contempt for disrespecting the court and disrupting the administration of justice. Jamel Turner said, "I don't think that's necessary your honor. I've never been to jail in m life. I apologize for losing my temper there, but my twin brother I've spent my whole life with him." Jamel was an Urusline High School football stand out and was an OSU recruit. Kirchbaum replied, "Well this is my court and people don't act like that in my court. The only way order can be maintained in the courts is if I maintain order and you can trust me order will be maintained in this court."



Jamel Turner said, " I apologize for my actions. You want to go ahead and dismiss it? My squeaky clean record, because I have emotions for my brother, I don't think that's necessary. I apologize." Judge Kirchbaum responded, "So you can act any way you want and I'm the one messing with your squeaky clean conduct? The judge set no bond, ordered a court appointed attorney to handle the case, and set and a hearing for 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.



