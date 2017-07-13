Two Ohio school superintendents indicted in child rape case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two Ohio school superintendents indicted in child rape case

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) -

A married couple, both Ohio school superintendents, have been indicted on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations involving a girl under age 13.

Online records show 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell and 46-year-old Heather O'Donnell, both of Lewistown, were in the Logan County Jail after their arrests Tuesday.

Patrick O'Donnell, the superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, was indicted on rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition charges. Heather O'Donnell is charged with child endangering. She's superintendent of Midwest Regional Education Services Center in Bellefontaine.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that a police affidavit says the girl alleged Patrick O'Donnell touched her inappropriately while his wife failed to report the allegations to police.

Patrick O'Donnell's attorney didn't return calls Wednesday. Court records don't list an attorney for his wife.

