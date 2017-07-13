OVI checkpoint to be conducted this weekend in Mahoning County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoint to be conducted this weekend in Mahoning County

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CANFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend. 

The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin. 

There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force. 

The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8. 

One checkpoint was at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The other was at 4477 Mahoning Avenue from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. 

Out of the 900 drivers that passed through the two checkpoint locations, only one person was arrested on an OVI charge. 

Nine vehicles from the checkpoint were taken aside for further investigated, and officers on saturation patrol conducted 17 traffic stops. 

One person was arrested for identity theft, three people were given a summons for drug abuse, one was given a summons for drug paraphernalia, one for no operator's license and one for falsification. 

One citation was given for speed, one for not wearing a seatbelt and one for expired license plates. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-07-13 16:38:20 GMT
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>

  • OVI checkpoint to be conducted this weekend in Mahoning County

    OVI checkpoint to be conducted this weekend in Mahoning County

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-13 15:37:30 GMT

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend. 

    More >>
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.  The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.  There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.  The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.  One checkpoint ...More >>

  • RT 46 closing for 4 days starting Monday

    RT 46 closing for 4 days starting Monday

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-07-13 14:14:02 GMT
    Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles will be closed for four days starting on Monday.  What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days. Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business. After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced.  The road is closing so the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District can move water...More >>
    Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles will be closed for four days starting on Monday.  What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days. Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business. After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced.  The road is closing so the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District can move water...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms