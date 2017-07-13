OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.

The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.

There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.

The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.

One checkpoint was at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The other was at 4477 Mahoning Avenue from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Out of the 900 drivers that passed through the two checkpoint locations, only one person was arrested on an OVI charge.

Nine vehicles from the checkpoint were taken aside for further investigated, and officers on saturation patrol conducted 17 traffic stops.

One person was arrested for identity theft, three people were given summons for drug abuse, one was given summons for drug paraphernalia, one for no operator's license and one for falsification.

One citations was given for speed, one for not wearing a seatbelt and one for expired license plates.

