OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
CANFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend. 

The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin. 

There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force. 

The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8. 

One checkpoint was at 483 N. Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The other was at 4477 Mahoning Avenue from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. 

Out of the 900 drivers that passed through the two checkpoint locations, only one person was arrested on an OVI charge. 

Nine vehicles from the checkpoint were taken aside for further investigated, and officers on saturation patrol conducted 17 traffic stops. 

One person was arrested for identity theft, three people were given summons for drug abuse, one was given summons for drug paraphernalia, one for no operator's license and one for falsification. 

One citations was given for speed, one for not wearing a seatbelt and one for expired license plates. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend

    OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:20 AM EDT2017-07-13 10:20:15 GMT
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.  The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.  There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.  The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.  One checkpoint ...More >>
    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.  The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin.  There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.  The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8.  One checkpoint ...More >>

  • Two Ohio school superintendents indicted in child rape case

    Two Ohio school superintendents indicted in child rape case

    A married couple, both Ohio school superintendents, have been indicted on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations involving a girl under age 13. Online records show 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell and 46-year-old Heather O'Donnell, both of Lewistown, were in the Logan County Jail after their arrests Tuesday. Patrick O'Donnell, the superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, was indicted on rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition charges. Heather O'Donnell is ch...More >>
    A married couple, both Ohio school superintendents, have been indicted on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations involving a girl under age 13. Online records show 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell and 46-year-old Heather O'Donnell, both of Lewistown, were in the Logan County Jail after their arrests Tuesday. Patrick O'Donnell, the superintendent of the Indian Lake Local Schools, was indicted on rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition charges. Heather O'Donnell is ch...More >>

  • The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    The Latest: Human remains found in search for 4 missing men

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-07-13 09:22:57 GMT
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>
    A Pennsylvania prosecutor plans to announce at midnight Wednesday a major development in the investigation of four missing men.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms