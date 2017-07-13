OVI checkpoint to be held this weekend in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend. The time and location of the checkpoints have not yet been released, but will be publicized a few hours before the checkpoints begin. There will also be extra patrol cars in the Mahoning County throughout the week and weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force. The last OVI checkpoint was held in Austintown on July 7 and 8. One checkpoint ...More >>
The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum. Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
