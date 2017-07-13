Suspect on trial for deadly shooting and wounding in Sharon

A trial is underway for the suspect accused of the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a woman in Sharon.

The murder trial of 28-year-old Calvin Norris' murder trial was scheduled to continue Thursday in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Norris was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide after allegedly killing Percy Godfrey and critically wounding Kimberly Odem in August of 2016.

Before the trial got underway, the judge ruled that the defense will be allowed to mention that Godfrey was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

However, the judge stopped short of allowing Norris to use that conviction as an argument for self-defense because too long a period of time had passed between the conviction and Godfrey's death.

The court granted Odem the right to testify that she bought bad crack cocaine from Norris earlier in the day of the shootings.

Norris is being tried on several charges including first-degree murder, criminal homicide, receiving stolen property, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.