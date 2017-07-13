Gas line hit, workers evacuated at Hermitage businesses

Canterbury Square Plaza in Hermitage is back in operation after a natural gas line was struck Thursday morning.

Mercer County dispatch said workers were digging in the Canterbury Square Plaza when they hit a natural gas line.

Those working in and outside nearby businesses were evacuated and a nearby road was closed, according to the Hermitage Fire Chief.

The road is now open and people are back in their businesses after Natural Fuel Gas closed the main gas valve, shutting the supply off in the area that was damaged.

Natural Fuel Gas is working to get the line fixed as soon as possible.