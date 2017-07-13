East Palestine business closing, 50 employees out of work

An East Palestine steel welding business is closing after around 30 years of service.

TubeTech Inc. is in the process of being acquired by The Phillips Tube Group, a steel tubing company.

The Phillips Tube Group has locations in Middletown and Shelby, Ohio as well as Pell City, Alabama.

TubeTech's work will be absorbed into The Phillip Tube Group's existing facilities, closing TubeTech's plant and leaving nearly 50 of its employees jobless.

TubeTech Inc. operates out of an 80,000 square-foot plant, which will go up for sale when the company ceases operation. As of now, the company is unsure when production will come to a halt.

The business associated with TubeTech in Salem closed a few months ago as well.

TubeTech Inc. opened in East Palestine around 30 years ago.

