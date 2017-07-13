DA: Driver was texting before fatal crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a Pennsylvania woman was texting and driving before causing a crash that led to a pedestrian's death.

The Lehigh County district attorney says 21-year-old Seneca Harley will be facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle in the crash that killed Patricia Deady.

Police say Harley drove through a red light Nov. 8, 2016 in Allentown and hit another car. That car spun into an intersection and struck Deady, who was walking in the crosswalk.

The 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of the other car was also hospitalized for his injuries.

The district attorney's office says data from Harley's phone will be presented at trial.

Harley's attorney says his client denies she was texting.

