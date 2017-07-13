SUV strikes man paying his respects at Pennsylvania cemetery

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (AP) - Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who they say struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.

Thomas Lowden and his wife, Tricia, were on a motorcycle trip when they made a stop at Irwin Memorial Cemetery in Stewart Township Sunday.

State police say the couple was getting ready to leave when a silver SUV accelerated in Thomas Lowden's direction, striking him.

Lowden was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but KDKA-TV reports he has since returned home.

Police searching for the driver of the SUV say they believe it was an intentional act.

