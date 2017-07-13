Portion of Route 46 closing this week in Niles

Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles is scheduled to be closed for four days starting on Monday this week.

What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days.

Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business.

After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced.

According to data compiled by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, more than 12,000 cars and trucks travel that stretch of road each day.

The road is closing so the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District can move water lines located in the middle of the road.

Although the number of days for the road closing has been reduced to four, the Ohio Department of Transporation signs posted along Route 46 still say the closure will last 30 days.

The water lines were originally installed in the 1930s.

The MVSD chief engineer told 21 News that moving the water lines now will make maintenance on Route 46 easier in the future.

