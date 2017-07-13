RT 46 closing for 4 days starting Monday

Route 46 between McKees Lane and Third Street in Niles will be closed for four days starting on Monday.

What started out as a 30-day closing has been reduced to only four days.

Local businesses were concerned that having Route 46 closed for 30 days would severely impact business. After voicing their concerns, they were able to meet with city representatives and get the closing time reduced.

The road is closing so the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District can move water lines located in the middle of the road.

The water lines were originally installed in the 1930's.

The MVSD chief engineer told WFMJ moving the water lines now will make maintenance on Route 46 easier in the future.

