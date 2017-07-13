Austintown schools receive grant for workforce program

Austintown Local School District was awarded a $100,000 grant to fund a school to work mentorship program.

The Ohio Department of Education awarded to Regional Chamber a $100,000 grant to go towards Austintown Local School District's Community Connectors mentorship program.

Community Connectors is a program aimed at making students in grades 11 and 12 ready for the workforce by matching them to job and mentorship opportunities within the local business community.

Students will learn basic skills such as resume writing, interviewing techniques and appropriate dress for the workplace.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca said the school is excited to connect Austintown schools to local businesses.

"This grant will expose our students to positive role models right here in our community who could potentially guide them towards a future career path," Colaluca said.

Students must have a 2.0 GPA and be recommended by a teacher to take place in the Community Connector program.

The Youngstown City Schools received the grant in 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 and Warren City Schools got it for 2016/2017. ODE decided not to renew the grant for those school systems for 2017/2018, stating that the programs in those schools should be self-sustaining.

