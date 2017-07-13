Search of Youngstown office part of nationwide health care fraud investigation

Authorities say Wednesday's search at the Women's OB-Gyn Care office in Youngstown was part of the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action carried out by the federal government.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Evidence Response Team carried out the search at the office on Parmalee Avenue in Youngstown.

Officials tell 21 News the federal search warrant was issued on behalf of the Inspector General's Office, who has taken the lead on the investigation.

Todd Silver with the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells 21 News that no one has been indicted in connection with the search at the Youngstown office, and can't say if the investigation here is related to a larger government crackdown on opioids.

A media release from U.S. Attorney General and Department of Health and Human Services says a crackdown by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, involves 412 defendants, including 115 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes involving approximately $1.3 billion in false billings.

Of those charged, over 120 defendants, including doctors, were charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics.