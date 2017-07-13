Search of Youngstown office part of nationwide health care fraud investigation

People will once again be able to chow down on pancakes, waffles, and sausages once again Friday morning as Boardman's IHOP is set to open again at 6 am, now that fire damage has been repaired at the restaurant. General Manager McKenzie Cataldo tells 21 News that restoration work should be complete on the IHOP, which has been closed since Sunday night when a mulch fire spread to the outside wall and attic of the building on Boardman-Poland Road. Investigators believe the fire starte...More >>
People will once again be able to chow down on pancakes, waffles, and sausages once again Friday morning as Boardman's IHOP is set to open again at 6 am, now that fire damage has been repaired at the restaurant. General Manager McKenzie Cataldo tells 21 News that restoration work should be complete on the IHOP, which has been closed since Sunday night when a mulch fire spread to the outside wall and attic of the building on Boardman-Poland Road. Investigators believe the fire starte...More >>
Authorities say Wednesday's search at the Women's OB-Gyn Care office in Youngstown was part of the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action carried out by the federal government. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Evidence Response Team carried out the search at the office on Parmalee Avenue in Youngstown. Officials tell 21 News the federal search warrant was issued on behalf of the Inspector General's Office, who has taken the lead on the investigation. Tod...More >>
Authorities say Wednesday's search at the Women's OB-Gyn Care office in Youngstown was part of the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action carried out by the federal government. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Evidence Response Team carried out the search at the office on Parmalee Avenue in Youngstown. Officials tell 21 News the federal search warrant was issued on behalf of the Inspector General's Office, who has taken the lead on the investigation. Tod...More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is holding a sobriety checkpoint in Mahoning County this weekend.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>