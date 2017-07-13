Investigators say dog was left to die in Youngstown home

Investigators have charged a woman who they say moved out a home on Youngstown's South Side, leaving a dog behind to die inside a locked fruit cellar.

Sheila Drummond, 29, was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of violating Ohio's law protecting companion animals.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Mike Yacovone tells 21 News that Drummond's former neighbors tell investigators that the woman moved out of her Mt. Vernon Avenue home in early May.

Several weeks later after the neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from the property, they found the remains of what appeared to be a pit bull or pit bull mix in a locked fruit cellar of the home.

Neighbors recall that Drummond owned a pit bull.

Yacovone says there appeared to be no sign that food or water was left for the dog.

Just where deputies will find Drummond to serve the indictment remains to be seen.

Authorities say Drummond's current address is unknown.