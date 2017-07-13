Opiate crisis creates grave need for foster care

There is a growing need for foster care in the valley, and one of the main reasons is the opiate crisis. Trumbull County Children Services is at the Trumbull County Fair this week, hoping to reach more families willing to foster child.

At the children services booth, recruitment specialist Claire Gysegem says there's no question that the opiate crisis has displaced more local children.

"From 2014 to 2016 we had a forty percent increase in out of home placements," Gysegem said.



The agency is hoping the family-friendly fair will help to spread their message to more potential foster families.



"The fair is our biggest time of the year for inquiries, we receive more inquiries at the fair than at any other time of the year," according to Gysegem.

Children services says being a foster parent can make a real difference in a child's life. "That's the primary goal of foster care, to provide a chlld with a safe and stable home for a temporary period of time," Gysegem said. Becoming involved in foster care is a commitment.



"We require thirty six hours of pre-service training and our classes are usually on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9," said Gysegem.



The agency says if you are ready to open your heart and home to a child in need, stop by their booth at the fair grandstand, or call Children Services at 330-372-2010.

