Warren store owner attacked while confronting hair extension thieves

Chang Hall is recovering from injuries received while trying to stop shoplifters

A Warren business owner says she was assaulted not once but twice as she tried to recover stolen items from two suspects.

Chang Hall, the owner of the beauty supply store who asked that we refer to her as Miss Kim, was forced to return to work with a broken leg from the attack on Wednesday night.

Kim is the owner of Dub City Beauty on Main Avenue S.W. in Warren and she's looking to the public for help.

She's hoping the store's surveillance video can help identify the two women she says stole more than $300 in hair extensions, and then assaulted her in an effort to get away.

"She's very dangerous. Her daughter looked very young, about 14 or 15 years old. She doesn't know how to take care of her daughter. She tells her to steal. This is not right you know," Kim said.

On the surveillance video, Miss Kim pointed out the two suspects. One a middle-aged black female with a red baseball cap and a black t-shirt. The other person who is believed to be her daughter stands next to her with a wavy full head of black hair.

The suspects asked to see several packs of hair extensions that were behind the counter and cost about $140 each.

Then the younger suspect can be seen on surveillance video allegedly stuffing the merchandise in a purse near the back of the store.

As the women tried to leave the store without purchasing anything the store owner and her husband confronted them.

"We got outside and then I asked her daughter to give up the hair. Then she punched me in the stomach," Kim said.

The suspects jumped in a car as the store owner and her husband tried to get their license plate, and that's when Miss Kim says they ran over her foot and leg.

Now she just hopes someone can give her a leg up to help identify them so the suspects can be arrested and prosecuted, hair extensions and all.

"I'm very scared now. I'm very, very scared. I can lose money all the time you know. People they steal too much," Kim said.

If you have any information on the women suspected of stealing merchandise from Dub City Beauty on Wednesday, July 12th please contact Warren Police Detectives.

