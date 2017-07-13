JCPenney introduces toy shops in all malls

JCPenney, one of the nation's largest apparel and home furnishing retailers, is opening toy shops in all of its brick-and-mortar locations.

Much like the Disney Collection inside JCPenney, the shops feature a selection of toys for kids.

These toys include dolls, action figures, racing cars, arts and crafts, board games and learning sets from brands such as Hasbro, Mattel, Playmobil and Fisher Price.

JCPenney has doubled its online assortment of toys over the last year with plans to expand even more by the holiday shopping season, in hopes to reinforce the toy category.



"JCPenney has a nostalgic history of selling sought-after toys in our early Christmas catalogs, so we brought toys back last holiday season to see if they would resonate once again,” said John Tighe, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant for JCPenney. “We were extremely pleased by customer response and confidently made the decision to grow our toy assortment in stores and at JCPenney.com.”



JCPenney's believes the toy shops will help kids imagine and explore with some of the most popular toys.

A larger selection will be offered on the company's website.

"JCPenney realizes the importance of having a significantly expanded product selection at JCPenney.com to compete with pure e-commerce rivals, which is why we are so proud of both our product and category expansions over the past 12 months,” said Tighe.

