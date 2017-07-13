Mom in court for allegedly leaving baby in car while shopping at Boardman Walmart

Twenty-four-year old mother, Rasheda Lawrence, pleaded not guilty to child endangering during her first court appearance on Thursday.

Just three days before, police arrested her at the Boardman Walmart for allegedly leaving her 5-month-old baby in the car for 50 minutes.

Lawrence told police she always takes the baby into stores with her, but it was pouring down rain and the baby was sleeping. According to the report, when police got to the baby he was sweating and crying.

Police say the baby is all right and staying with a grandparent.

If Lawrence is found guilty of child endangering, she could face a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail.