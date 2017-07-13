Rival games could be in jeopardy for 2018

The "Battle of Route 224" between Poland and Canfield and the Trumbull County showdown between Niles and Howland could be coming to an end.

With seven schools in the All American White tier leaving the conference and forming the North East 8, scheduling games between these rival schools is in jeopardy. The AAC and the North East 8 schools are still trying to formulate a solution of when the schools are leaving the conference. If the schools leave prior to 2018, this season could be the last game for the foreseeable future.

"We've played every year since 1944," stated Canfield coach Mike Pavlansky who's hoping the North East 8 league schedule will permit Poland to play their rival in the customary week 10 slot, " We believe it needs to be in week 10 in a traditional rival game and hopefully they make that happen with their new league."

Poland coach Ryan Williams is hopeful the game continues as well, " I love that opportunity to play your cross town rival whenever the schedule is, we've played week 5 before, its disappointing ,it's a nice rivalry, it'll be a shame."

The same issues are facing Howland and Niles. "It's a sad day for both communities," stated Howland Coach Dom Menendez. " As long as we got them we're going to give them our best shot and they'll give us there best shot. You make the most of it and play the hand your dealt."

Niles coach, Brian Shaner, wants to see the rival game continue as well, "it's a game I would like to see go on forever. It's out of our hands and the people making the decisions, I know, for a fact in Niles are doing it for what's in the best interest of our kids."

Whether these rivals continue playing doesn't look good, but they'll play at least one more time in 2017.