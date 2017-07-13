Niles one step closer to final financial recovery plan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles one step closer to final financial recovery plan

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
NILES, Ohio -

The City of Niles is one step closer to agreeing on a financial plan. 

Since 2014, this is the cities 7th recovery plan.

Now, with their backs to the wall, City Council is feeling pressure to pass the plan by Monday.  

July 27th is the states Financial Planning and Supervision Commission's deadline.

Thursday night, the first reading passed in a 5-2 vote.

Council members Linda Marchese and Frank Pezzano voted no, voicing concerns about shelling out city income tax services to a regional agency in an effort to save money.

Niles Service Director, Edward Stredney, said opinions and votes could change before the final vote. 

"Council is allowed to change their votes. The plan unless we amend it, will not change."

The financial plan requires 3 readings before it can be passed. City Council will meet for a 2nd reading Friday at 5 pm. The third reading will be held Monday

July 17th at 5 pm. All readings are held at the Court, Fire, Police Center at 15 E. State Street. The readings are open to the public. 

