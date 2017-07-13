Niles one step closer to final financial recovery plan

Along Route 7, a rally opposing injection wells took place on the green in Brookfield.More >>
24-year-old mother, Rasheda Lawrence, pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
24-year-old mother, Rasheda Lawrence, pleaded not guilty to child endangering charge at her first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
The City of Niles is one step closer to agreeing on a financial plan. Since 2014, this is the cities 7th recovery plan. Now, with their backs to the wall, City Council is feeling pressure to pass the plan by Monday. July 27th is the states Financial Planning and Supervision Commission's deadline. Thursday night, the first reading passed in a 5-2 vote. Council members Linda Marchese and Frank Pezzano voted no, voicing concerns about shelling out city income tax s...More >>
The City of Niles is one step closer to agreeing on a financial plan. Since 2014, this is the cities 7th recovery plan. Now, with their backs to the wall, City Council is feeling pressure to pass the plan by Monday. July 27th is the states Financial Planning and Supervision Commission's deadline. Thursday night, the first reading passed in a 5-2 vote. Council members Linda Marchese and Frank Pezzano voted no, voicing concerns about shelling out city income tax s...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>