Brookfield group rallies in opposition of injection wells

Along Route 7, a rally opposing injection wells took place on the green in Brookfield.

The group requested an informational meeting for Thursday evening about the fracking waste injection wells that are said to be too close to homes and business in the township.

The group's ultimate goal was to get the drilling permits revoked for Highland Field Services a subsidiary of Seneca Resources Incorporated, who has injection wells sites north of Warren Sharon Road and south of Merwin Chase Road.

The group called elected officials and wrote letters to stop the permit from being issued.

The drilling permits have been issued for those locations.