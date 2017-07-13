Jamel Turner appears in court for disrupting Youngstown courtroo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jamel Turner appears in court for disrupting Youngstown courtroom

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Jamel Turner appeared in court Thursday for disrupting the courtroom the day before, when his twin brother was sentenced to 12 years in prison. 

Turner, former standout Ursuline football player and an OSU recruit, spent one night in the Mahoning County Justice Center for abruptly leaving the courtroom and slamming the court room door on Wednesday. 

The court found that Turner's night in jail and his apology was sufficient sanction.

Turner was released on Thursday.

