Black bear sightings reported in Hermitage

There were 2 separate black bear sightings in Hermitage on Thursday. Buzzy Jewel sent 21 News video of the bear at North Buhl Farm Dr. and Oak Haven Court.

Buzzy said he was driving between appointments for work and the bear ran out from a small wooded area above the Kite Field and hill at Buhl Park right in front of him.

He says having never seen a bear before, he decided to turn down Oak Haven and try to get a better look. Buzzy says the bear seemed a lot less interested in him that he was of the bear.

Around 5:45 p.m. John Hamelly posted a video on his Facebook page of the bear behind the Hickory Grill.

It appears to be the same bear.

If you spot a bear, note which direction it is traveling and call police immediately so they can contact the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Also, if possible, keep trash cans that contain food inside a garage until trash day.