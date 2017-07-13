When is it okay to leave a child alone?

If you're struggling with the decision of whether to leave your kid alone and for how long, Dr. Deirdre Adduci of Restoration Counseling suggests the criteria should be that of a babysitter.More >>
24-year-old mother, Rasheda Lawrence, pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance on Thursday.More >>
Buzzy Jewel sent 21 News video of the bear at North Buhl Farm Dr. and Oak Haven Court.More >>
Jamel Turner appeared in court Thursday for disrupting the courtroom the day before, when his twin brother was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Turner, former standout Ursuline football player and an OSU recruit, spent one night in the Mahoning County Justice Center for abruptly leaving the courtroom and slamming the court room door on Wednesday. The court found that Turner's night in jail and his apology was sufficient sanction. Turner was released ...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
