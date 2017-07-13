Boardman bridal shop closes, customers surprised - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman bridal shop closes, customers surprised

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Customers visiting a bridal store in Boardman found locked doors and "store closed" signs on Thursday. 

New York Upstate reported that the Alfred Angelo, which operates nearly 60 chains including one in Boardman, closed most of its locations.

When 21 News stopped by the boutique on Route 224, a "store closed" sign was found on the door. 

Employees said customers that are worried about their dresses are being instructed to call customer service at 888-218-0044. 

