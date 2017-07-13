Boardman's Alfred Angelo closed

Customers visiting Alfred Angelo in Boardman, found locked doors and "store closed" signs on Thursday.

New York Upstate reported that the company, which operates nearly 60 chains including one in Boardman, closed most of it's doors.

When 21 News stopped by the boutique on Route 224, a "store closed" sign was found on the door.

Employees said customers that are worried about their dresses are being instructed to call customer service at 888-218-0044.