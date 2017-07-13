Boardman's Alfred Angelo closed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman's Alfred Angelo closed

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Customers visiting Alfred Angelo in Boardman, found locked doors and "store closed" signs on Thursday. 

New York Upstate reported that the company, which operates nearly 60 chains including one in Boardman, closed most of it's doors.

When 21 News stopped by the boutique on Route 224, a "store closed" sign was found on the door. 

Employees said customers that are worried about their dresses are being instructed to call customer service at 888-218-0044. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:36 GMT

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

  • New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:25 GMT
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>

  • Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:59:55 GMT
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms