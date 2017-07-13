Owner of Boardman bridal shop files for bankruptcy liquidation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Brides-to-be find themselves locked out

Owner of Boardman bridal shop files for bankruptcy liquidation

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets.

Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors.

Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to creditors.

The petition filed in Florida states that the company owes between $50 million and $100 million to fewer than 49 creditors. Alfred Angelo estimates its assets at less than $50,000.

When 21 News stopped by the boutique on Route 224, a "store closed" sign was found on the door.

The sign also directed customers to email, predmond@stearnesweaver.com, the store's national attorney.

Employees said customers that are worried about their dresses are being instructed to call customer service at 888-218-0044.

The Better Business Bureau says if you don't want to lose out when a business closes don't hold your gift cards, avoid paying in advance, pay using a credit card, and keep documentation of all transactions.

