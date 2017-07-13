Owner of Boardman bridal shop files for bankruptcy liquidation

The company that runs a chain of bridal stores, including a Boardman location, has filed for bankruptcy, seeking liquidation of its assets. Alfred Angelo Bridal filed a petition for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday, one day after word spread that the store on Route 224 and 59 other stores around the country had locked their doors. Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code provides for "liquidation" - the sale of a debtor's nonexempt property and the distribution of the proceeds to cr...More >>
Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion. Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, wher...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
