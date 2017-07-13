Hot air balloons fill the skies over New Castle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Schedule of events

Hot air balloons fill the skies over New Castle

UNION TWP., Lawrence Co., Pa. -

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest continues through Sunday in Lawrence County.

Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors, and games.

There is no charge for admission and plenty of free parking.

Organizers say people planning to attend should go to 304 South Scotland Lane, New Castle, Pa., and follow the signs to the launch site.

All proceeds go to the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Schedule of Events:

Friday

5 PM - 11 PM  Amusement Rides, Food, Games, Vendors 
6 PM - 11 PM $16 amusement ride arm band specials   
6:30 - 7:30 PM Hot Air Balloon Launch (Weather Permitting)
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM - DJ Tony Tunz


Saturday

6:30 - 7:30 AM Hot Air Balloon Launch (Weather Permitting)
7 AM - 10 AM Lions club pancake breakfast at Union fire hall
1 PM - 11 PM Food, games, vendors, amusement ride arm band specials 1 PM - 5 PM $10  and 6 PM - 11 PM $16
6:30 - 7:30 PM Hot Air Balloon Launch (Weather Permitting)
6:30 PM - 10:30 PM - DJ Tony Tunz
10:30 PM  fireworks

Sunday

6:30 - 7:30 AM Hot Air Balloon Launch (Weather Permitting)

